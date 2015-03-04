By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 4 Mexico's government is pressing
on with efforts to overhaul the economy, boost transparency and
strengthen political accountability, its president said in a
speech to investors in London on Wednesday.
Enrique Pena Nieto was in London on a state visit as a
dispute brews at home over a conflict of interest scandal, while
the disappearance of 43 students, apparently at the hands of a
drug gang working with corrupt police, has also hit his public
standing.
In a lecture for Canning House, a London forum promoting
ties with Latin America, Pena Nieto sought to reassure an
international audience that his reform agenda remained on track.
Pena Nieto said his government was working to increase
competition and break up monopolies in sectors such as energy
and telecoms, to strengthen the rule of law and transparency,
and to fight corruption and increase accountability "at all
levels of government".
Last month, Mexico's lower house of Congress approved an
anti-corruption bill that reinforced oversight of public
officials.
The government has been forced to cut spending since a sharp
drop in global oil prices hit state revenues.
Latin America's No. 2 economy, a major crude exporter, has
posted weak growth in recent years and the drop in oil prices
has dampened investors' confidence in the impact of this year's
landmark opening of the state-run energy sector to private
companies.
The economy grew 2.1 percent for all of 2014, up from 1.4
percent in 2013, and current projections put 2015 growth at 3-4
percent.
Pena Nieto said he wanted banks to lend more.
"Financial reform is centered on incentivising the financial
system to offer more credit to boost economic growth, and that
this credit should be cheaper," he said.
"Economic reforms are improving the business environment in
Mexico, allowing more investors, local and international, to
establish or expand their operations in the country."
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Kevin Liffey)