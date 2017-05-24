(Recasts with annual inflation rate) MEXICO CITY, May 24 Mexican annual inflation rose more than expected in early May to hit its fastest pace in more than eight years, which could presage further interest rate hikes from the central bank. Inflation for the year through mid-May was 6.17 percent , the national statistics institute said on Wednesday. The figure was the highest since early April 2009, above expectations of economists polled by Reuters who predicted 6.10 percent price growth. To check inflation, Mexico's central bank last week unexpectedly hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent , its highest level since March 2009. A deep slump in the peso last year helped push up prices, but a recent rally in the currency could help contain inflationary pressures. The core price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.75 percent in the 12-month period to mid-May, above the 4.71 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. In the first half of May, consumer prices fell 0.34 percent as summer electricity subsidies kicked in, while the core price index climbed 0.15 percent. Higher prices have so far not crimped consumer demand, with same store sales rising every month this year. Earlier this week, Mexico revised its official 2017 gross domestic product growth estimate upward, shortly after government data showed the economy was largely shrugging off fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies would wreak havoc on exports and investment. Mexico's finance ministry said in a statement it was raising its 2017 growth forecast to 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent from its previous range of 1.3 percent to 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by W Simon)