MEXICO CITY May 1 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of southwest Mexico near the Guatemalan border on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit 51 miles (82 km) west-southwest of Suchiate, Chiapas, at a depth of 27.3 miles (43 km), the USGS said. The quake's magnitude was originally listed as 6.0.

An official with the Chiapas public safety office said there were no reports of injuries or damage after the tremor.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 5.5 magnitude quake that struck 130 miles (210 km) from Mexico City shook the capital, but officials had no reports of damage in the city.