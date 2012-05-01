MEXICO CITY An earthquake 130 miles (210 km) miles away shook Mexico City on Tuesday but officials had no reports of damage in the capital.

Traffic and street life continued as normal moments after the tremor that hit on a public holiday, witnesses said.

"I've lived through plenty of earthquakes. But I didn't feel that one," said Elias Munoz, 70, who runs a kiosk in Mexico City's central Roma.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake that hit the central state of Michoacan had a magnitude of 5.5 and was recorded at a depth of 48 miles (77 km).

The epicenter was 128 miles (206 km) southwest of the Mexican capital. Fausto Vallejo, governor of Michoacan, said on his Twitter account there were no reports of damage in the state.

Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard, tweeted that there were no reports of damage there.

Mexico has felt several strong earthquakes in recent weeks such as a 7.4 magnitude tremor in late March, without serious damage.

