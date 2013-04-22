MEXICO CITY A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck western Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.2 off the coast, was centered 33 km (20 miles) northwest of La Union, on the border between Guerrero and Michoacan states, close to the Pacific coast.

The quake was felt in Mexico City, 325 km (200 miles) away, where buildings shook and residents briefly ran outdoors but came back in shortly after the shaking stopped, a Reuters witness said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Americas Desk)