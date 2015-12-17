MEXICO CITY A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook buildings in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Thursday afternoon, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The head of Mexico's emergency services, Luis Felipe Puente, said via Twitter that there were no immediate reports of any serious damage, but local authorities were checking the area.

"We are still checking for damage, we are checking the coast," said Luis Manuel Garcia, a local emergency services official. "We cannot rule out any incident in the coastal area."

The U.S. Geological Survey, which initially reported a 6.6-magnitude quake, revised that down to 6.4. The epicenter was 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the town of Tres Picos, not far from the Pacific coast.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Diane Craft)