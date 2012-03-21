* Quake one of biggest to hit Mexico since 1985 disaster
* Scores of buildings damaged, five injuries reported
* President says no reports of serious damage
(Adds details on aftershocks, quote)
By Cyntia Barrera and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, March 20 A major earthquake struck
Mexico on Tuesday, unleashing panic as it damaged hundreds of
buildings and caused homes in the capital to bounce like
"trampolines".
Office workers fled into the street when the 7.4-magnitude
quake shook Mexico City for more than a minute. Cell phone lines
went down, buildings were evacuated, traffic snarled and the
stock exchange had to suspend trading early.
At least 11 people were injured, the Interior Ministry said.
The quake hit hardest in the southwestern state of Guerrero,
where around 800 houses were damaged, officials said. The state
governor Angel Aguirre said he had reports of homes being
knocked down, though state authorities could not confirm this.
The tremor was one of the strongest to hit the country since
the devastating 8.1-magnitude earthquake of 1985, which killed
thousands in Mexico City.
Mexico's interior ministry said the country would remain on
high alert for the next 24 hours after 18 aftershocks to the
quake were registered. Some were above magnitude 5.
Still, no deaths were reported on Tuesday and there were
major disruptions to air travel or to oil installations. But it
scared many residents and temporarily cut off electricity to 2.5
million users in the capital.
Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard said some rails of the
subway system moved as a result of the tremor while leaks at
three aqueducts feeding the eastern portion of the capital would
leave hundreds of thousands of homes with no water for at least
a day.
Martha Suarez, an Argentine living in Mexico City's Roma
neighborhood said she had never known anything like it.
"My TV set fell over, the building felt like it was on a
trampoline. This one was like no other I have felt before,"
Suarez said, holding her little dog close.
Scores of the houses damaged were in Ometepec, a town close
to the epicenter of the quake in Guerrero, the state that is
home to the popular Pacific beach resort Acapulco.
In neighboring Oaxaca, 68 mud-brick houses were damaged and
at least five people were injured, one of them seriously, in the
area around the town of Pinotepa Nacional near the Pacific
coast, local emergency services said.
Some buildings in the capital's trendy district of Condesa
were cracked by the earthquake, and residents raced out of
buildings with young children and dogs in their arms.
"I swear I never felt one so strong, I thought the building
was going to collapse," said Sebastian Herrera, 42, a
businessman from a Mexico City neighborhood hit hard in 1985.
Television images showed part of a bridge collapsed onto a
vehicle on the outskirts of Mexico City. Mayor Ebrard said no
one was injured and that helicopter flyovers showed there was no
sign of major damage in the capital.
President Felipe Calderon also said there were no reports of
serious damage, and experts said the impact did not look severe.
Eqecat, a disaster modeling company whose software is used
by insurers to predict exposure to natural disasters, estimated
insured losses from the quake at less than $100 million.
FELT IN GUATEMALA
Fear gripped many Mexico City locals when the quake hit.
Caroline Kloesel, a German executive working in the Las
Lomas neighborhood, said there was a stampede when people
started fleeing the eighth floor of her building.
"At some point, we got stuck and everyone started pushing. A
large man had tripped (on the staircase) and fallen down. And
because he was very big, they couldn't help him stand up so
everyone started walking over him," she said.
Mexico City's international airport was operating normally
and only a couple of flights to the United States were
temporarily grounded, a spokesman said.
State oil company Pemex said all its installations on the
Pacific coast were operating normally, including the country's
largest 330,000-barrel-per-day capacity Salina Cruz refinery.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 7.4
and aftershocks continued during the afternoon.
In Acapulco, schools were evacuated and some parents rushed
to pick up their children, but there appeared to be no major
damage to hotels or other buildings.
The White House, which has declined to confirm reports that
President Barack Obama's daughter Malia was vacationing in
Mexico, said the 13-year-old was safe.
The quake was felt as far away as Guatemala City.
A spokesman for Mexico City's health authorities said
hospitals and clinics were operating normally although some
patients were evacuated from damaged buildings.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Rucker, Mica Rosenberg and
Ioan Grillo in Mexico City, Luis Enrique Martinez in Acapulco
and Ben Berkowitz in Boston; Editing by Kieran Murray)