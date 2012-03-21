By David Alire Garcia
| PASO CUAULOTE, March 21
PASO CUAULOTE, March 21 Dozens of families
cleared rubble from their destroyed homes in southwestern Mexico
on Wednesday following a major 7.4-magnitude earthquake that
caused landslides, knocked down school walls and cracked a
church tower.
At least 100 houses collapsed and 1,000 were damaged near
the epicenter of Tuesday's quake in the municipality of Ometepec
in Guerrero state, said Jorge Catalan, an official from the
Ministry of Social Development.
No one was killed, but many residents, terrified by repeated
aftershocks, spent the night outside and local officials said
they were preparing shelters and food aid for people who lost
their homes.
Eleven people were injured in the tremor, the strongest to
hit the country since the devastating 8.1-magnitude quake of
1985 that killed thousands in Mexico City.
Large boulders from landslides blocked the road to the small
town of Paso Cuaulote where nearly all 150 villagers, who grow
beans and corn, were hit.
"I thought the world was going to end," said farmer Vicente
Santiago, 30, surveying a crumbled wall in his father's cinder
block home. His father, taking a nap when the quake hit, escaped
unharmed even after the roof caved in.
Maria Lopez, 33, fled her home with her 2-week-old baby boy
and spent the night by the river with the rest of the town.
"Rocks were falling from the mountainside onto the house,"
said Lopez clutching her baby outside her seriously cracked
mud-brick home.
Students picked their way through rubble-strewn classrooms
on Wednesday at one of the three primary schools damaged in the
municipality.
"The children were shouting. We had to evacuate," said
teacher Abel Hernandez.
In the nearby town of Igualapa, one of the towers on the
colonial-era church crumbled, although locals were still holding
a service inside.
In Mexico City, residents were largely spared, with only
small cracks in buildings and minor damage to one subway line
and a bridge. Mexico City is about 200 miles (320 km)
north-northeast of the epicenter.
The capital's repair bill for the quake, which was felt as
far away as Guatemala should come in under $2 million, Mayor
Marcelo Ebrard said.
The type of the earthquake - it shook the city from side to
side rather than up and down - and better construction
regulations since 1985 saved the city from more serious damage,
Ebrard told national television.
(Additional reporting by Elinor Comlay in Mexico City; Writing
by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Peter Cooney)