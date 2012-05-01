(Adds witness remark, background)
MEXICO CITY May 1 An earthquake 130 miles (210
km) miles away shook Mexico City on Tuesday but officials had no
reports of damage in the capital.
Traffic and street life continued as normal moments after the
tremor that hit on a public holiday, witnesses said.
"I've lived through plenty of earthquakes. But I didn't feel
that one," said Elias Munoz, 70, who runs a kiosk in Mexico
City's central Roma.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake that hit the
central state of Michoacan had a magnitude of 5.5 and was
recorded at a depth of 48 miles (77 km).
The epicenter was 128 miles (206 km) southwest of the
Mexican capital. Fausto Vallejo, governor of Michoacan, said on
his Twitter account there were no reports of damage in the
state.
Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard, tweeted that there were no
reports of damage there.
Mexico has felt several strong earthquakes in recent weeks
such as a 7.4 magnitude tremor in late March, without serious
damage.
