BRIEF-MoSys to reduce about 60 pct of total workforce
* MoSys Inc - will implement a reduction in workforce of up to 35 positions, or approximately 60% of total headcount
Oct 19 A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the western coast of Mexico on Saturday, 56 miles (90 km) southwest of Huatabampo in Sonora state, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake hit at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) in the Gulf of California, USGS said.
* Ocera Therapeutics announces presentation of data showing ocr-002 prevented progression of fibrosis in preclinical model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (nafld)