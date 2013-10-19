(Adds details from Baja California Sur on quake)
MEXICO CITY Oct 19 A powerful earthquake struck
in the Sea of Cortez on Saturday between the western Mexican
states of Sonora and Baja California Sur, but there were no
immediate reports of damage.
The 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit 74 km (46 miles) southwest
of Etchoropo in Sonora, the U.S. Geological Survey said on its
website, revising down its original estimate of 6.8 for the
temblor.
The quake struck at a depth of 8 km (5 miles), the USGS
said, after earlier reporting a depth of 1 km (0.6 miles).
Emergency services in Sonora and Sinaloa said there were no
initial reports of damage from the quake and locals in the town
of Loreto in Baja California Sur, on the western side of the Sea
of Cortez, said the same.
"We felt the quake pretty strongly, but we don't have any
reports of damage," said Ana Carranza, a hotel worker in Loreto.
