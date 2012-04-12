MEXICO CITY, April 12 A second strong earthquake
to strike western Mexico in the space of nine hours has caused
no casualties or serious damage, according to initial reports
from authorities.
The magnitude 6.9 quake off the Baja California peninsula in
northwest Mexico struck early on Thursday morning in a sparsely
populated region, and Alfredo Escobedo, head of emergency
services in Baja California state, said no damage was reported.
A similar quake in the same area in 2008 did not cause any
serious problems either, Escobedo added.
The quake hit about 8-1/2 hours after another tremor struck
western Mexico, shaking buildings as far away as the capital and
sending people rushing out of offices onto the streets.
Authorities said no serious damage was reported and there were
no immediate reports of casualties.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the
Thursday morning quake was some 215 km (133 miles) west of
Hermosillo in the state of Sonora, which lies across the Sea of
Cortes from Baja California. A spokesman for emergency services
in Hermosillo said there had been no reports of damage.
Four big earthquakes have hit Mexico in less than a month. A
7.4 magnitude quake struck on March 20, damaging hundreds of
buildings in the southwest. Dozens of aftershocks followed.
On Wednesday an 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off
Indonesia, raising fears of a huge tsunami like the one that
battered the Indian Ocean rim in 2004, but authorities said
there were no reports suggesting a major threat.
