MEXICO CITY, April 21 A magnitude 5.9 earthquake
struck western Mexico on Sunday, shaking buildings in the
capital, but there were no reports of significant damage or
injuries, officials said.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.2 off the
coast, was centered 33 km (20 miles) northwest of La Union, on
the border between Guerrero and Michoacan states, close to the
Pacific coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
State oil monopoly Pemex said shortly after the quake that
the power supply to its Tula refinery was interrupted. Not long
after, it reported electricity was coming back on line again.
Pemex said it was unclear if the tremor had caused the break
in energy supply at the Tula refinery, Mexico's second biggest.
It has a production capacity of 315,000 barrels per day.
A Pemex official could not say whether production had been
affected, but added that any loss would be made up.
The quake was felt in Mexico City, about 325 km (200 miles)
away from La Union. Buildings shook and residents briefly ran
outdoors, but most returned inside shortly afterwards.
Several senior Mexican officials, including Interior
Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, said via Twitter there were
no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.