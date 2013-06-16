MEXICO CITY, June 16 Power outages hit the
Mexican capital of Mexico City on Sunday after an earthquake
struck the centre of the country, and officials said there was
no other damage reported.
Some restaurants and residential buildings in the capital
were evacuated as a precautionary measure, they said.
Buildings shuddered in the city, a Reuters witness said.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) downgraded its initial
measurement of the quake to magnitude 5.8 from 6.0.
No one at state oil company Pemex was immediately available
to comment but the group has no major installations near the
epicentre of the quake, 14 miles (22 km) west of Jolalpan in
southwest Mexico, 76 miles (122 km) south of Mexico City.