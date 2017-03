MEXICO CITY, June 16 A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, and tremors were felt in Mexico City.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the city, Mexico City mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said on Twitter, although there were some disruptions to the electricity supply. A Reuters witness said buildings shuddered in the city.

The quake was 20 miles (32 km) south of the central Mexican town of Santa Rosa Treinta, the USGS said.