Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market
HILLA, Iraq A woman suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded 35 in a crowded market in the town of Musayab, 80 km (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Friday, security sources said.
WASHINGTON An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude shook Mexico on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was centered about 18 miles (29 km) east-southeast of Ometepec in the state of Guerrero at a depth of 6.2 miles, the USGS said.
The quake was felt in Mexico City, witnesses said.
(Editing by Bill Trott)
HILLA, Iraq A woman suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded 35 in a crowded market in the town of Musayab, 80 km (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Friday, security sources said.
In September 2014, Gilberto Velasquez, a 38-year-old house painter from El Salvador, received life-changing news: The U.S. government had decided to shelve its deportation action against him.