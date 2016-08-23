MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexico's Communications and
Transport Ministry said on Tuesday it had taken over a
concession to a southern railroad, whose trains are known
locally as "The Beast," which thousands of Central American
migrants have used to hitch rides to the United States.
The ministry scrapped the concession, which had belonged to
the Ferrocarriles Chiapas-Mayab rail company, on the grounds of
"public interest, public usage and national security," it said
in a statement, without elaborating.
Ferrocarriles Chiapas-Mayab had been trying to wash its
hands of the concession since at least 2007, according to a
more-detailed account in the official government gazette.
The Chiapas-Mayab railroad, which has suffered from chronic
underinvestment, begins in the southern state of Chiapas and
connects with a network of freight trains that head northward.
For years, Central American migrants headed for the United
States have illegally used "La Bestia," or "The Beast," to
travel through Mexico.
However, after a surge in the number of U.S.-bound child
migrants in 2014, Mexico clamped down, making it harder for
migrants to jump aboard the freight train.
Officials said images of migrants riding on top of the
trains, which were hotbeds of criminal activity, were a major
embarrassment to Mexico internationally.
The flow of migrants now atop the trains is down about 90
percent from 2014 levels, officials said.
Two years ago, Mexico had said it would invest over six
billion pesos ($326.44 million) to triple the speed of the
trains, double cargo capacity and slash the number of accidents
along the 665 kilometers (413 miles) of track due to be
renovated.
Ferrocarriles Chiapas-Mayab was granted the concession in
1999 and its title was modified in 2012, the ministry said.
($1 = 18.3800 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, editing by G Crosse)