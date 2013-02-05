MEXICO CITY Feb 5 The mayor of Acapulco on
Tuesday apologized for dismissive comments about the rape of six
female Spanish tourists by armed men, an unusually aggressive
crime against foreigners in the popular Mexican resort grappling
with drug cartels.
The women were raped in the early hours of Monday, when the
hooded gunmen forced their way into a beach house they had
rented and roughed up their seven male companions.
After the incident, Mayor Luis Walton said the rape could
have happened "anywhere in the world," and added it hurt the
image of the famous resort, one of Mexico's most important
tourist destinations.
The comments triggered a media storm, and his office then
issued a statement on its website, saying Walton "very much
laments the misinterpretation of his comments, which were never
intended to hurt the victims or minimize the facts."
Acapulco is the biggest city in the state of Guerrero, which
has been increasingly blighted by drug-related violence,
prompting some exasperated residents in small towns to form
"community police" forces.
Police trucks with heavily armed officers patrol the city,
which in its heyday was a magnet for Hollywood stars, but last
year was the murder capital of Mexico.
During the incident, which is under investigation by a
special sexual crime unit, the assailants also stole laptops,
cameras, phones, and about $700 in cash, according to the local
attorney general's office.
Officials have not named any suspects and say the victims
are in stable condition.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and Eric
Walsh)