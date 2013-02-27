BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico Central Bank Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez sees "no case" for an interest rate cut, he told Bloomberg on Wednesday.
Sanchez said inflation expectations are "very stable" although they are above the central bank's 3 percent target, according to Bloomberg.
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed regional economic activity grew at a modest or moderate pace across the country, supporting the view the Fed would raise rates in two weeks.