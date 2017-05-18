MEXICO CITY May 18 Mexico's central bank unexpectedly hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent on Thursday as it sought to keep above-target inflation in check.

Seventeen of the 25 analysts and economists surveyed for a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep the rate steady at its current 6.5 percent, although a minority of those surveyed forecast a rate increase.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)