European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
MEXICO CITY May 18 Mexico's central bank unexpectedly hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent on Thursday as it sought to keep above-target inflation in check.
Seventeen of the 25 analysts and economists surveyed for a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep the rate steady at its current 6.5 percent, although a minority of those surveyed forecast a rate increase.
(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 The investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES is not considering selling a 21 percent stake in meatpacker JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder remains ensnared in a corruption scandal and a mudslinging with the country's president.