MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexico's central bank held benchmark interest rates at 4.5 percent on Friday, as expected, but warned it could tighten monetary policy soon if inflation shocks persist and price pressures do not start to abate.

The Banco de Mexico has not moved rates from their current level since mid-2009 and all economists in a Reuters poll had forecast an unchanged decision this month, with the next move seen as a rates increase in early 2014.

The central bank is balancing high inflation - which it expects to be temporary - against risks to growth in Latin America's second-largest economy.