MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 Mexico's central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Friday, but analysts will look for clues as to whether policymakers are inclined to lower borrowing costs in the face of an uncertain economy.

While Brazil and Chile have cut interest rates in a bid to shield their economies from the global impact of Europe's debt crisis, Mexico has held steady, eyeing improving U.S. data as well as a sharply weaker peso.

Analysts expect the central bank's policy statement, due at 9 a.m. (1500 GMT), to strike a similar tone to its last decision in December, when policymakers said they stood ready to either cut rates if the global economy slumps or hike them if a weak peso is fueling inflationary pressures.

Latin America's second-largest economy slashed its key lending rate to 4.5 percent in July 2009 as the economy collapsed and that rate has not moved through two years of recovery that is now troubled by sluggish global growth.

"The outlooks for both growth and inflation have never been as cloudy as they are at present," Mexico analyst Benito Berber at Nomura Securities said in a report this week.

"It is not unrealistic to imagine scenarios where Mexico's central bank ends up cutting or hiking the policy rate 100 basis points by December 2012," he wrote.

Fears that Europe's debt crisis could spark another global financial crisis pushed the peso to a 2-1/2 year low late last year as investors fled riskier assets, driving import prices higher and spurring inflation to a one-year high in December.

But the peso has gained about 8 percent from its November low after a liquidity boost eased fears about Europe's banks, while a Mexican central banker said last week that he was not alarmed by the weak peso's impact on prices.

The weak peso, which is still about 13 percent off its high from last year, is also boosting the economy by cheapening Mexican exports, so lower borrowing costs may be unecessary if the current slowdown remains moderate.

Mexican interest rate futures have priced in a slight chance for a hike over the next two years. Strategists at Citigroup said in a note that 6-month yields are cheap due to the chance that Europe's woes could revive rate cut bets.

But in the meantime, inflation pressures could continue. Mexico's annual inflation rate is expected to creep higher in the first half of January to 3.88 percent, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The central bank has a long-term inflation target of 3 percent and bank chief Agustin Carstens said early this month that he sees tame inflation this year of under 4 percent.

If the peso continues to recover and inflation remains under control, policymakers might be more inclined to cut rates to stimulate an unsteady economy that in October weakened the most in nearly 2 years.

For now, analysts unanimously see rates being held steady but views are fairly mixed about what policymakers will do later this year.

Of the 18 analysts polled by Reuters, 5 expect a cut by the middle of the year while 10 expected a rate hike sometime from October.

While the latest U.S. employment figures points to strengthening north of the border, Mexico data has been mixed with unemployment shrinking last month while consumer confidence also took a dip.

Analysts trimmed their growth estimate for Mexico this year to 3.10 percent from 3.20 percent, according to the median of a survey from Banamex published on Thursday.