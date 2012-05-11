* Most Mexican policymakers see rate cut as possible

* Cut would depend on market stabilization

* Minutes show April rate decision was unanimous

By Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, May 11 Mexico's central bank is leaning towards an interest rate cut but weakness in the peso is likely to stay its hand in the short term, minutes of the April meeting showed on Friday.

The minutes said a majority of policymakers on the five-member board would support a cut -- but only if more stable global markets curb the risks to inflation from a weaker peso.

Economists said the bank's preconditions for a cut were so tough it was unlikely to happen any time soon. Markets trimmed back bets on lower rates during the next 12 months following the minutes.

Many had speculated that divisions on the board would lead to the central bank's first split decision since it started publishing minutes of its meetings in February last year, but the minutes showed April's decision to keep rates on hold at 4.5 percent was unanimous.

"After all the noise, no one was against leaving rates steady," said Alejandro Martinez, an analyst at HSBC in Mexico City.

"The elements needed to justify a rate cut are unlikely to be seen in the short term due to expectations that the problems in Europe will persist, keeping pressure on the peso."

Deepening concerns about Europe have contributed to a 7 percent slide in the peso since mid-March, reviving the risks to Mexican inflation from higher import prices.

Still, policymakers pointed to relaxed monetary policy in major developed economies, including the United States, which they said was effectively tightening Mexico's policy stance. Mexico's rates have been on hold since mid-2009.

"The majority of the members of the board think that the conditions which confront the economy are such that if a stabilization in international financial markets is achieved, in particular in Europe, a rate cut could be viable," the minutes said.

Similar comments in the March minutes had prompted many investors to bet on an April cut, but they were caught out when the central bank made no change to benchmark borrowing costs.

Although inflation is easing towards the central bank's 3 percent target, the minutes showed all policymakers saw a risk to prices from recent market turmoil.

"Basically what they are saying is that 'if you had a much stronger peso now, we would have cut," said BNP Paribas economist Nader Nazmi.

Mexico is still recovering from a deep recession in 2009 and policymakers are optimistic growth this year may match last year's 3.9 percent growth rate on the back of a pick-up in the United States, its main trading partner.

A Reuters poll on Friday showed analysts expect the economy expanded 1.34 percent in the first quarter, from a meagre 0.4 percent at the end of last year, although risks remain. The central bank will update its economic forecasts on Wednesday, one day before the Q1 growth report.

"We don't believe the European situation will be fixed quickly but if it is fixed and the economic conditions in Mexico continues to be as at is right now, then I think the central bank could cut rates," said JPMorgan economist Gabriel Casillas.

"We continue to believe that Mexico will remain on hold but we acknowledge that the minutes were dovish."

