MEXICO CITY, June 8 Mexico's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent on Friday.

The following is a translation by Reuters of the central bank's statement:

Due to the lack of definitive solutions to problems in the euro zone, negative feedback has increased between deteriorating economic activity, the banking system and access to the sovereign debt market by some countries in the region.

This has led to a rise in uncertainty reflected in a massive reallocation of investments to safe haven assets, causing a big impact on conditions in international financial markets.

Hence the aggravation of the situation in the euro zone has raised the downside risks to global economic growth. In the United States the available information continues to point to moderate growth. However, slack is expected to persist for several quarters, particularly in light of recent data pointing to a weakening labor market. Many emerging economies are still seeing a slowdown in growth. In tandem with the slowdown in global economic activity and the recent decrease in international raw material prices, anticipated levels of inflation in 2012 and 2013 in most countries are lower than those seen in 2011. Given all this, monetary policy is expected to remain accommodative for a prolonged period in the advanced economies and many emerging economies.

In Mexico, economic activity continues to show a positive trend. To a large extent this is due to the dynamic performance of manufacturing exports. Meanwhile, some indicators of domestic demand are still performing well, although in some cases there has been a slight slowdown. Although the output gap is still closing, pressure is not perceptible on market prices of inputs such as labor and credit, or on the external accounts. Regard ing the balance of risks to growth for the Mexican economy, the view is that this has deteriorated, reflecting the intensification of downside risks to the global economy.

Inflation in Mexico has continued to behave as expected. The acceleration in headline inflation in May was mainly due to an increase of the non-core price sub-index, due to a lower than anticipated decline in fruit and vegetable prices. Within the core price sub-index an increase in the relative price of goods in relation to services can still be observed, consistent with exchange rate adjustments that have taken place.

This adjustment in relative prices is expected to continue without creating secondary effects on price formation. Still, underlying annual inflation in the goods sub-index continues to show a slight decrease, while the underlying sub-index for services, which best reflects domestic factors affecting inflation, remains at low levels even if it increased slightly. Among the factors contributing to this inflation development are ongoing slack in the economy, a downward trend in unit labor costs and higher levels of competition in some sectors. In this context, inflation expectations remain well anchored.

In recent weeks there was a significant depreciation of the currency induced by portfolio adjustment in international financial markets that affected most currencies in emerging economies. This adjustment in the nominal exchange rate, coupled with favorable inflation developments, have permitted a depreciation of the real exchange rate, which is mitigating the costs on the economy of an adverse international environment. Based on the foregoing, and considering that the value of the domestic currency is anchored in the Mexican economy's solid medium term foundations, it is expected that in the second half of 2012 and in 2013, headline and core inflation adjust in line with developments foreseen in the latest inflation report. As far as the balance of risks for inflation is concerned, upwards risks stemming from the recent adjustment in the exchange rate cannot be ruled out, although this risk appears to be moderate in light of evidence that exchange rate p ass through to inflation appear to be lim ited and the expectation among economists that this adjustment is reversed in the coming months. On the other hand, downside risks have increased as a result of the recent decline in international raw material prices and the increased likelihood of external and internal demand weakening. In short, the view is that the balance of risks to inflation remains unchanged.

From the aforementioned, the board of governors considers that the current monetary policy stance is conducive to achieving the permanent goal of 3 percent inflation, for which reason the target for the one day interbank interest rate was kept unchanged. Going forward, the board will remain alert to how all factors determining inflation develop, since their behavior might make it advisable to make the monetary policy stance more or less restrictive depending on the scenario that arises. In either case convergence of inflation to its permanent objective of 3 percent will be sought at all times.