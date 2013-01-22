MEXICO CITY Jan 21 Mexican central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Monday that it is still not time to lower interest rates in the country, adding that the peso currency is still relatively well anchored on economic fundamentals.

"It is not yet appropriate to reduce rates," Carstens said in an interview with Radio Formula.

Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady last week, but said it could cut rates if inflation continues to cool and economic growth flags, dropping its recent threat to tighten monetary policy