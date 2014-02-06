By Tomas Sarmiento and Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico became only the second
country in Latin America to earn a coveted "A" grade sovereign
rating after Moody's upgraded it on Wednesday, citing major
economic reforms that President Enrique Pena Nieto has pushed
through Congress.
Mexican debt rallied and the peso currency also firmed after
the upgrade, which should help to lower the country's borrowing
costs, and could also underpin local assets amid a global
emerging market sell-off.
The Moody's Investors Service decision comes after President
Enrique Pena Nieto broke through gridlock in a divided Congress
to push through Mexico's most significant economic reforms since
the NAFTA trade deal with the United States and Canada in the
1990s.
Moody's upgraded Mexico's sovereign rating to A3 from Baa1,
with a stable outlook. Only a handful of other emerging markets
such as Chile, Poland and Malaysia have earned an 'A' rating.
Mexico's upgrade came even after battles between armed
vigilantes and drug gangs in the western state of Michoacan
spooked some investors and underscored the country's struggle to
reduce drug violence that has dragged down growth.
Moody's expects last year's reforms, which include opening
the state-run energy sector to private investment and a tax
overhaul, to "strengthen the country's potential growth
prospects and fiscal fundamentals."
Mauro Leos, the Moody's senior analyst, told Reuters the
rating agency sees no further significant changes in Mexico's
sovereign rating for two to three years.
Fellow ratings agencies Standard and Poor's and Fitch
Ratings are expected to follow suit with upgrades.
"Confidence in Mexico in the world is growing," President
Nieto said after the upgrade.
He is hoping that sweeping overhauls of the
telecommunications and energy sectors will boost competition and
economic growth in Mexico, which has been a regional laggard.
"I think it's very well deserved and to a large extent
reflects the recognition of the major structural reform drive
that was undertaken by the authorities last year," said Alberto
Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York.
The upgrade could not come at a better time for Mexico,
which has suffered alongside other emerging nations as investor
jitters over the winding down of U.S. monetary stimulus and the
deceleration of the Chinese economy set off a massive sell-off
of emerging market assets
The yield on the country's benchmark 10-year peso bond
fell 13 basis points to 6.52 percent in its biggest
one-day drop since the end of December, pushing its price up
sharply. Bond prices move inversely to their yields, and the
emerging market sell-off drove the 10-year peso bond's yield to
its highest in over two years last week.
The peso firmed and the leading share index
shook off early losses. Still, the peso is down
nearly 2 percent so far this year, while the IPC stock index
is down more than 6 percent.
The upgrade comes after Standard & Poor's raised its own
sovereign long-term foreign currency credit rating for Mexico by
one notch to BBB-plus in December. However, that upgrade only
brought S&P in line with both Moody's and Fitch at the time.
Brazil, by comparison, is expected to be downgraded amid an
increase in public spending and as revenues erode because of
sluggish growth.
"This is a seal of approval on the Mexican economy," Finance
Minister Luis Videgaray told local radio. He noted it has set
Mexico apart from other emerging markets, and should help lower
government and corporate borrowing costs.
Benito Berber, a senior Latin America strategist at Nomura
Securities in New York, said the upgrade would help Mexico
distinguish itself from other emerging markets. However, there
was a risk the reforms might not be implemented properly.
"This is a stamp of approval, but the reforms have to
deliver growth and they have to deliver investment," he said.
Moody's maintained a more positive outlook on Mexico in the
aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, even as S&P and
Fitch cut their ratings. Berber now expects, "S&P and Fitch to
upgrade Mexico in the last quarter of the year or first quarter
of 2015."
In December, Standard & Poor's raised its sovereign
long-term foreign currency credit rating for Mexico to BBB-, one
notch shy of its equivalent of an "A" grade. Fitch rates Mexico
BBB-plus, also one notch below "A".