* Draft bill strips out measures hostile to unions
* Reform expected to boost jobs and investment
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's lower house of
Congress on Friday gave provisional approval to a bill that
would mark the biggest shake-up of the country's labor market in
four decades.
In a show of cooperation between the outgoing and incoming
administrations, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of
president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto backed the bill, which the
PRI had gutted of measures aimed at curbing the power of unions.
The draft law to soften antiquated labor rules was put
forward by outgoing President Felipe Calderon, whose
conservative National Action Party (PAN) wanted to weaken unions
that have long formed a keystone of support for the PRI.
Critics say abuses by corrupt unions affiliated with the PRI
have been bad for democracy and economic development.
The bill will make it easier for employers to hire and fire
workers, streamline the settlement of time-consuming labor
lawsuits and formally regulate outsourcing.
Sergio Martin, chief economist of HSBC in Mexico, said even
without the union reform measures the bill would help create
jobs and attract investment to Latin America's second-biggest
economy.
"And it's a good sign that the parties are cooperating and
negotiating in Congress, which is really positive for the
pending energy and fiscal reforms," Martin said.
Pena Nieto, who takes office on Dec. 1, has vowed to
increase employment in Mexico, whose population is growing fast.
Economists and politicians have forecast Calderon's bill
could create upwards of 150,000 jobs a year, but that may not be
enough to meet the demands of the labor market.
In his first five years in power, Calderon created fewer
than 2 million jobs, well short of his promise of 1 million
annually.
Despite being watered down to appease unions, the labor bill
met with strong opposition on the left and protesters barricaded
the entrances to the lower house during the last few days.
Before it reached a vote, a PRI-dominated congressional
working group stripped out measures mandating that the election
of union leadership be free, direct and secret, and that union
members receive information on how their funds are spent.
The bill also excluded provisions that would have made
unions submit to public audits, and set time limits on strikes.
Every year, tens of millions of dollars pass through the
hands of bosses from the biggest unions without them having to
account for how the money is spent.
ANGER OVER REFORM
The lower house must still debate some points on the bill
but this is expected to be a formality. It then passes to the
Senate which will have 30 days to approve or reject it.
During the debate on Friday, leftists occupied the dais of
the lower house, prompting the speaker, Jesus Murillo of the
PRI, to suspend the session and relocate to a balcony. Some
carried placards that read "Traitor."
Workers have been angered by reports that the labor reform
could force Mexicans to work for as little as 8 pesos ($0.62) an
hour. The PRI and the PAN have denied this.
Fernando Escamilla, a 35-year-old employee at a chemicals
firm demonstrating outside Congress, said the bill would strip
Mexican workers of rights they had fought dearly for.
"I think there will be another Mexican revolution, otherwise
we're going to be returning to slavery here," he said.
Business leaders say an overhaul of Mexico's labor
regulations is needed to make the economy more competitive, and
Pena Nieto himself made labor reform one of his priorities in
his campaign for the July 1 presidential election.
In addition, Pena Nieto has said Mexico must widen the tax
base to improve government revenues, as well as open up
state-owned oil giant Pemex to more private investment - steps
he is likely to need support from the PAN to achieve.
Pena Nieto is going to have to steer a difficult course
between pro-business reformers and left-leaning elements in his
party to enact the reforms, aimed at boosting economic growth.
Officials close to Pena Nieto say Calderon's labor proposal
offered him a chance to wring concessions from traditionalists
within the PRI, which is anxious to present a united front upon
its return to the presidency after 12 years on the sidelines.