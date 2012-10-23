MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's Senate gave
preliminary approval on Tuesday to a labor reform bill that
could result in the biggest shake-up of the country's job market
in more than four decades.
In a show of cooperation between the outgoing and incoming
governments, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of
president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto and President Felipe
Calderon's National Action Party (PAN) backed the bill.
The bill is not through Congress yet, however, as lawmakers
are still debating a series of thorny issues article by article.
These include proposals that aim to improve the transparency
of trade union finances and how their leaders are elected.
PRI lawmakers in the lower house of Congress gutted
anti-union measures from the original bill and approved an
amended version in late September. The disputed measures were
put back on the table for discussion in the Senate.
The draft law to relax labor rules was put forward by
Calderon, whose conservative PAN wanted to make it easier for
businesses to hire and fire workers, and weaken unions that have
long formed a keystone of support for the PRI.
The centrist PRI dominated Mexico for most of the past
century, ruling the country from 1929 to 2000.