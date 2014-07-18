(Adds details on energy bills)
MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexico's Senate gave
general approval early on Friday to a key bill to regulate the
opening of the oil and gas industries to private investment, the
centerpiece of President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic reform
agenda.
The Senate voted 90-28 to approve the general outline of the
hydrocarbons law, which details the rules for private contracts
and fines, but lawmakers reserved dozens of articles for further
debate before a final vote.
The bill fleshes out a historic overhaul of the state-run
energy sector approved late last year and it will pass to the
lower house from the senate.
Following a decade of falling oil and gas output, Pena Nieto
pushed through a reform in December 2013 to end state oil giant
Pemex's 75-year monopoly and allow for production and
exploration by private companies.
The reform is the central plank of Pena Nieto's plan to
boost growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy, which has lagged
behind more dynamic emerging markets.
Senators are set to vote on three more energy bills,
including one that opens up the electricity market to private
companies.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)