MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's Senate on Tuesday
gave general approval to a package of measures aimed at boosting
the country's weak tax revenues including higher tax for the
rich, levies on sugary drinks and junk food, as well as a charge
on stock market gains.
Senators must now vote on elements of the bill that
opposition lawmakers want struck down or changed. If any of
those reservations are upheld and the bill is changed, it would
need to be returned to the lower house of Congress where the
modifications would be voted on.
A key plank of President Enrique Pena Nieto's reform agenda,
the bill was approved by lower house lawmakers earlier this
month after they revised it to cut plans to apply sales tax to
rents, mortgages, property sales and school fees.