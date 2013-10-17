MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Lawmakers in Mexico's lower
House on Wednesday will propose changes to a tax overhaul plan
sought by President Enrique Pena Nieto as a way to boost the
country's low tax take, and will seek larger increases in tax
rates for top earners, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.
Pena Nieto last month proposed a series of measures to raise
Mexico's anemic tax revenues by around $35 billion by 2018, but
is grappling with stiff political opposition and lobbying from
business groups.
Lawmakers will propose raising the proposed top rate on a
sliding scale to 35 percent for those who earn more than 3.0
million pesos ($233,100) a year, above the 32 percent top rate
put forward by Pena Nieto, according to a draft of revisions to
the tax plan.