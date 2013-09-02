MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexican lawmakers on Sunday
approved the final part of a bill to reform an education sector
that badly underperforms global peers, legislation that has
prompted thousands of school staff to protest in the streets.
The lower house approved so-called secondary laws that
regulate the tests that President Enrique Pena Nieto says
teachers should take periodically to ensure they are up to
standard or lose their jobs should they flunk.
Thousands of teachers have marched in the capital in recent
days to rail against the education reform, and on Sunday groups
of masked youths lobbed rocks at police in riot gear in the
capital, who responded with tear gas.
Lawmakers approved Pena Nieto's wider education bill in
December. It seeks competency exams, merit-based promotions and
aims to tame a powerful teachers' union many blame for hurting
school quality in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Discussion of the final part of the bill was delayed pending
discussions with teachers, amid fears the divisive issue could
hold up other bills in a packed legislative agenda. The senate
must still sign-off on the secondary laws.
The education measure is part of a wider package of reforms
Pena Nieto hopes will help boost growth in an economy that has
long lagged its regional peers. The economy is expected to grow
by just 1.8 percent this year, though the government is hoping
for an expansion of around 4 percent in 2014.
Pena Nieto has already presented a banking reform plan that
aims to boost credit and has submitted an energy reform proposal
that intends to lure foreign capital to help stem a slide in
output by state oil monopoly Pemex.
He is also poised to unveil in coming days an overhaul of
the country's fiscal system to raise the tax take and wean the
state off dependence on revenues from Pemex that fund around a
third of the annual federal budget.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Simon Gardner and Philip
Barbara)