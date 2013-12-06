MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico's lower house on Thursday gave general approval to an electoral reform demanded by the opposition, helping pave the way for Congress to focus on an energy bill at the center of President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic agenda.

Lawmakers voted 469-69 to approve the bill in general, but dozens of points were reserved for further debate that was expected to stretch into the night.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate on Wednesday, would be returned to Senators for a final vote if significant changes to the bill are made.

Opposition conservatives have made their support for backing the energy overhaul conditional on passage of the electoral reform, which would allow lawmakers to serve consecutive terms in office. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)