MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexico's government is likely to present a far-reaching energy reform bill to Congress next week, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday, a key plank of President Enrique Pena Nieto's bid to boost economic growth.

"Everything indicates that the (energy reform) initiative of President Pena Nieto will arrive next week," Senator Emilio Gamboa, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party's (PRI) bloc in the upper body of Congress.

The bill is expected to call for the biggest opening up of the state-run oil sector to private interests in decades and include constitutional changes to give oil companies incentives to invest and help boost the country's sliding energy output. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Eric Beech)