MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Thursday his sweeping energy reform, which is
expected to include constitutional changes to lure private
investment to help stem a slide in output, will be presented to
Congress next week.
The energy reform is a key plank of a wider overhaul of key
sectors of Mexico's economy designed to boost growth in Latin
America's No. 2 economy to 6 percent a year, create jobs and
lower energy costs.
"The government will be presenting my initiative, the
initiative of the government, in the coming days, I think next
week," Pena Nieto told local radio from hospital as he recovers
from surgery to remove a benign nodule on his thyroid gland. He
gave no details about his bill.
A top lawmaker from Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party, or PRI, said on Wednesday he expected the
reform to be presented on Aug. 7.
Pena Nieto said he hoped the initiative would be debated by
Congress during a special legislative period set to begin in
mid-August, setting the stage for what is likely to be a heated
debate over the future of Mexico's oil riches.
Mexico's current sole oil and gas operator is the state-run
monopoly Pemex.
Mexico's opposition conservative party proposed its own
aggressive energy reform on Wednesday, which would dismantle the
current ban on concessions and risk-sharing contracts in
addition to a broad opening of the electricity sector and the
creation of a fund to administer Mexico's oil wealth.
Pena Nieto will need the backing of the conservative
National Action Party (PAN) to secure the required two-thirds
majority in Congress to pass the bill. The PAN's proposal raises
the likelihood the government will push through a deep reform.
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution, or PRD, has
made clear it will not support constitutional changes, which it
argues are tantamount to privatization. Leftist opponents of any
constitutional changes have vowed massive street protests.
Top PRI lawmakers have signaled in recent weeks that the
government's energy reform bill will include controversial
changes to the constitution.
The PAN's energy proposal seeks to reform Articles 25, 27
and 28 of the constitution, and would also strengthen the
country's energy regulatory bodies by making them autonomous.
Those details would be dealt with in so-called secondary laws.