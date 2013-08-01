MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Thursday his sweeping energy reform, which is
expected to include constitutional changes to lure private
investment and boost output, will be presented to Congress next
week.
The energy reform is a key plank of a wider economic
overhaul designed to boost growth in Latin America's No. 2
economy to 6 percent a year, create jobs and lower energy costs.
"The government will be presenting my initiative, the
initiative of the government, in the coming days, I think next
week," Pena Nieto told local radio from a hospital where is
recovering from the surgical removal of a benign nodule on his
thyroid gland. He gave no details about the bill.
A top lawmaker from Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party, or PRI, said on Wednesday he expected the
reform to be presented on Aug. 7.
Pena Nieto said he hoped the initiative would be debated by
Congress during a special legislative period set to begin in
mid-August, setting up what is likely to be a heated debate over
the future of Mexico's oil riches.
Mexico's conservative National Action Party, or PAN,
proposed its own aggressive energy reform on Wednesday, which
would dismantle the current ban on concessions and risk-sharing
contracts in addition to a broad opening of the electricity
sector and the creation of a fund to administer Mexico's oil
wealth.
Mexico is the world's 10th biggest producer of crude oil,
according to OPEC data, yet output has fallen by a quarter since
hitting peak production of 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.
The country also is a top oil exporter to the United States
but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of
domestic refining capacity.
'SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE'
"I think the required consensus is in place for a meaningful
reform to be passed because both the PAN and PRI favor a market-
friendly approach," said Gabriel Salinas, a lawyer with Mayer
Brown's Latin America energy group.
"But the PRI reform is not expected to be as revolutionary
as the PAN's proposal. It will likely come down somewhere in the
middle," he said.
Pena Nieto will need PAN backing to secure the required
two-thirds majority in Congress to pass the bill. The PAN's
proposal raises the likelihood the government will push through
a deep reform.
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution has made
clear it will not support constitutional changes, which it
argues are tantamount to privatization. Leftist opponents of any
constitutional changes have vowed massive street protests.
Top PRI lawmakers have signaled in recent weeks that the
government's energy reform bill will include controversial
changes to the constitution.
The PAN's energy proposal seeks to reform Articles 25, 27
and 28 of the constitution, and also would strengthen the
country's energy regulatory bodies by making them autonomous.
The proposal would permit other operators to engage in the
exploration and production of crude, effectively breaking the
monopoly enjoyed by state-run oil and gas company Pemex
, Mexico's sole operator under the existing legal
framework.