(Adds comments from PRD chairman, sources)
By Anahi Rama and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY Aug 7 Mexico's government has
pushed back to next week the unveiling of a proposed energy
sector overhaul, as President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday
weighed the political cost of a divisive bill to revamp an
ailing oil industry.
The energy reform, which Pena Nieto said on Tuesday would be
presented this week, aims to lure more private investment into
the oil, gas and electricity sectors to boost flagging output
and drive growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Lawmakers familiar with last-minute negotiations over the
government's proposal say it will try to amend the constitution
to allow more private investment in oil, gas and electricity by
eliminating the exclusivity currently granted to the public
sector in those businesses.
Officials from Pena Nieto's ruling centrist Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) have issued differing views on whether
that will include the most important - article 27 - which
explicitly prohibits concessions and has also been interpreted
to ban risk-sharing contracts.
Proponents of the reform say it will be hollow without a
constitutional amendment to allow risk-sharing contracts.
Critics say throwing out article 27 will hand Mexico's oil
riches on a platter to foreign companies, a lightning rod of
Mexican nationalism.
"There will be constitutional changes to more than one
article, that is certain," one top PRI official said when asked
if article 27 would be changed, insisting on anonymity given the
sensitivity of the issue.
The government has pushed through a series of other reforms
from education to telecoms through a cross-party political pact
with the conservative opposition National Action Party (PAN) and
leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).
However PRI officials say the energy reform is set to be a
collaboration with the PAN alone. The PRD is against changing
the constitution, arguing it is tantamount to privatization.
"TWO VISIONS" WITHIN PRI
Jesus Zambrano, chairman of the PRD, believes the reform
delay is down to differences of opinion within the PRI itself
over how aggressive the energy reform should be. He met with
government and opposition officials on Tuesday to discuss issues
related to the political pact.
"In the heart of the PRI, there are two grand visions of
people closely linked to a more liberal, progressive sector
which says constitutional reform is not necessary ... and others
who are convinced that if you have to do it, now is the time,"
Zambrano said in telephone interview, saying the PRD would
present its own energy overhaul proposal once the PRI has
unveiled its reform.
A senior ruling party official said the bill had been pushed
back to next week so Pena Nieto has time to go through it
thoroughly.
"The president is signing off on details, revising article
by article, and wants to present it with more certainty," the
official said, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity
of the bill.
In a speech on Tuesday, Pena Nieto said: "The energy reform
that I am set to present in the course of this week aims to give
Mexican companies ... access to a supply of cheap electric
energy at internationally competitive prices."
But that quote was later cut from the presidential office's
transcript of Pena Nieto's speech sent to the press.
The PAN last week presented its own proposal to reform
Articles 25, 27 and 28 of the constitution, allow concessions
for oil companies to exploit reserves instead of operating less
lucrative service contracts, and strengthen the country's energy
regulatory bodies by making them autonomous.
Pena Nieto will need PAN backing to secure the required
two-thirds majority in Congress to pass the bill.
Mexico is the world's 10th-biggest producer of crude oil,
according to OPEC data. But output has fallen by a quarter since
hitting a peak of 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004, driving
home the need to kickstart production.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Liz Diaz;
Editing by Simon Gardner and Andrew Hay)