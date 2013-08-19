By David Alire Garcia, Simon Gardner and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 Mexico will open up a range
of new and mature oil and gas fields to private firms under a
proposed energy industry overhaul, and new partnerships with
state oil monopoly Pemex could be launched in the second half of
next year, a top government official said.
The energy reform bill proposed last week by President
Enrique Pena Nieto would enact a new profit-sharing contracting
model to lure in private investment.
Senior ruling party lawmakers have said the reform would
target deep water oil and shale gas reserves, which Pemex
has been unable to exploit because it lacks the funds
and technology.
However, the reform would also give private firms a chance
to operate in mature fields, including shallow water deposits,
where Pemex has decades of experience, widening the scope of
energy fields up for grabs.
"The scheme we are proposing will not be limited to any
single type of field," Enrique Ochoa, the deputy energy minister
responsible for hydrocarbons, told Reuters in an interview late
last week. "This is not a reform that seeks to only open up new
fields."
The overhaul is the cornerstone of a wide-reaching reform
package Pena Nieto hopes will boost growth in Mexico, Latin
America's No. 2 economy, and drag its energy industry into the
modern era.
Pena Nieto hopes a cross-party political pact forged early
in his presidency to build consensus on a range of reforms will
help him win Congress' support for the constitution-changing
energy industry bill by the end of the year.
If it does, Pemex will then choose which fields it wants to
exploit on its own. After the so-called "round zero" tender,
Pemex would then be free to team up with private oil companies,
with the first such profit-sharing contracts likely sealed in
the second half of 2014.
"In round zero, Pemex can choose which existing fields it
wants to exploit in future," Ochoa said. "Then in a second
stage, it could ask the government to agree profit-sharing
contracts with private companies."
"That would mean that in the second half of 2014, we could
pact the first profit-sharing contracts," he added.
Ochoa, a lawyer, did not outline how the contracts would be
structured within so-called secondary laws, which are the fine
print of the reform proposal.
Nor did he explain how exactly profits would be divided up
between the government and the private companies, saying only
that it will depend on a series of factors, including the type
of field, the type of risk and will be calculated on a case-by-
case basis.
Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, who oversees trade and
industry, said the contracts would be drawn up in line with
international norms.
"Without a doubt, they will be designed and regulated by the
secondary laws which will have to position them as
internationally competitive," Guajardo told Reuters in a
separate interview late last week. He did not specify how much
tax or royalties private companies would pay to the government.
PROFIT DEALS WILL VARY
According to U.S. Interior Department data from 2011, the
average U.S. government take from deep water oil developments in
the Gulf of Mexico is about 50 percent while the average
Brazilian government take in offshore developments is closer to
70 percent.
Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray has said a
"reasonable" government take would be below 50 percent, adding
the amount would vary contract by contract depending on the
field and risk.
Pena Nieto's reform seeks to amend two articles of the
constitution to allow the new contracts as well as strip the
exclusivity granted to the state in the oil, gas and electricity
sectors.
"The profit-sharing contracts will be drafted to give
businesses the best possibilities to obtain the financing and
capitalization that they need to carry out their developments
according to best international practices," Ochoa said.
But the reform keeps ownership of all oil or gas reserves
firmly in state hands, a potential stumbling block for companies
that would prefer to be able to book reserves outright once they
have been awarded a contract.
"Profit-sharing contracts do not allow you to book reserves,
neither in Mexico nor anywhere else. However they do allow you
to register an economic interest as a note on the balance sheet
of your financial statements," Ochoa said.
It will be up to energy companies to approach the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, which certifies companies'
oil and gas reserves, to seek to bolster their balance sheets.
In coming weeks, Mexico's government will debate the reform
proposal in Congress with conservatives pushing for a bill that
allows more concessions, and leftists who are against any
opening to the private sector, which they say is tantamount to
privatization.
Pena Nieto's team says some elements are non-negotiable.
"This reform cannot happen without transforming articles 27
and 28 (of the constitution)," Guajardo said. "Diluting the
reform by not touching what is necessary in constitutional terms
would in practical terms mean not achieving the objective."
(Editing by Kieran Murray and Eric Walsh)