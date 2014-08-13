MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexico's energy ministry
announced on Wednesday that the country expects to attract $50.5
billion in new private and foreign investment by 2018 as part of
a historic oil sector opening next year that will begin with a
first round of contracts.
The Round One tender will offer up 169 separate exploration
and extraction blocks and cover a total of 28,500 square
kilometers.
A Round Zero allocation also unveiled on Wednesday provides
Mexican oil company Pemex with a new, slimmed-down
portfolio of assets to exploit on its own or enter into
first-ever joint ventures with international oil majors such as
Chevron Corp and BP Plc.
Following are the main elements of Mexico's Round Zero
allocation to Pemex, and next year's Round One tender:
ROUND ZERO
* National oil company Pemex was assigned 83 percent of the
country's probable and possible (2P) oil reserves, or 100
percent of its 2P request from March.
* Pemex was assigned 21 percent of the country's prospective
resources, versus the 31 percent the company had asked for.
* Pemex's Round Zero allocation equals 20.6 billion barrels
of oil equivalent (boe) and covers around 90,000 square
kilometers.
* It provides Pemex with proven reserves of 12.45 billion
boe.
* It also provides Pemex with 3.01 billion boe of
prospective resources in the deep water Perdido Fold Belt which
straddles the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in the Gulf of Mexico.
* It gives Pemex with 1.82 billion boe of prospective
resources in the deep water Holok and Han fields.
* It also provides Pemex with 425 million boe of proven and
probable reserves in the onshore Burgos and Sabinas fields in
northern Mexico.
* The allocation hands Pemex 3.82 billion boe of proven and
probable reserves in the Ebano-Panuco-Faja de Oro-Chicontepec
fields.
* It also gives Pemex additional onshore proven and probable
resources of 4.58 billion boe, and 5.91 billion boe of
prospective resources in southeastern Veracruz and Campeche
states.
* The allocation provides Pemex with 11.37 billion boe in
proven and probable reserves and 7.47 billion boe of prospective
resources in shallow water and extra heavy crude fields.
ROUND ONE
* The Round One tender, set for next year, will offer
foreign and private oil companies the rights to 109 fields
covering 14.61 billion boe in prospective resources.
* It will be organized by the national hydrocarbons
commission, Mexico's newly empowered upstream regulator, and
will launch as early as May, but no later than September of
2015.
* Round One will offer foreign and private oil companies
rights to 60 fields covering 3.78 billion boe in proven and
probable reserves.
* The energy ministry expects Round One to attract $50.5
billion by 2018, or about $12.63 billion in new annual
investment.
* Round One will offer foreign and private oil companies the
rights to bid on deep water acreage in the southern portion of
Mexico's territorial waters in the Gulf equivalent to 3.22
billion boe in prospective resources.
* It will offer foreign and private oil companies the rights
to bid on 8.93 billion boe of prospective resources and 2.68
billion boe of proven and probable reserves in the onshore
Chicontepec basin, as well as other nearby unconventional
fields.
* It will also offer foreign and private oil companies the
rights to bid on 1.20 billion boe of proven and probable
reserves and 724 million boe of prospective resources in
onshore, shallow water and heavy oil fields.
* Round One will allow foreign and private oil companies the
rights to bid on 142 million boe in prospective resources in
unconventional natural gas fields in the Sabinas basin.
