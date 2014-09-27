By David Alire Garcia
| CANCUN, Mexico, Sept 26
CANCUN, Mexico, Sept 26 Mexico will seek joint
ventures for state oil company Pemex at the same time
it invites bidding from companies on oil fields during a
historic opening of the industry to private investment, the
government said on Friday.
Detailing a road map for investment since Congress finalized
a reform of the industry in August, the energy ministry said the
first contracts would be awarded next May, earlier than the
third-quarter target previously envisioned.
That would happen in tandem with initial joint ventures, the
first of which had been set for the first quarter of 2015,
officials said at a conference in the beach resort of Cancun.
President Enrique Pena Nieto's reform ends Pemex's 75-year
monopoly and paves the way for a Round One tender as well as
first-ever joint venture between Pemex and private companies.
The tender and an initial 10 "farm-outs," or joint ventures
with Pemex cover a total of about 29,000 square km (11,200
square miles) and nearly 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
"Round One will present both (fields) that are in the hands
of the state and Pemex farm-outs," the deputy energy minister
for hydrocarbons, Lourdes Melgar, said at the event attended by
executives of companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp and
Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Round One will bid out 169 fields, including 60 already in
production, spanning unconventional, or non-traditional,
production areas along the U.S.-Mexico border, shallow and
deepwater projects.
"We believe if you put those thing together, (the companies)
will be able to make a better investment decision," said Juan
Carlos Zepeda, president of the National Hydrocarbons
Commission, the newly beefed-up oil sector regulator.
Round One plus the 10 joint ventures with Pemex is expected
to generate about $50 billion in new investment by 2018.
Publication of the calls for bids will start in November for
the first shallow-water projects and Pemex joint ventures, with
so-called data rooms containing geological information for the
projects opening in January.
Calls for bids on deepwater areas will be disclosed in March
with corresponding data rooms open by May.
Zepeda said "virtual" data rooms will also be accessible
online, noting that more general oil and gas basin data will be
released next month.
The first shallow-water contracts will be awarded in May.
Fiscal terms of the new contracts created by the reform -
production and profit-sharing contracts as well as licenses -
will vary by contract. All will include corporate income tax,
surface rent, state and municipal taxes and a variable royalty.
Variables used to determine contract winners will be set out
in each contract and focus on the total government take in the
form of taxes and royalties, plus investment commitments.
The government has pledged new transparency measures
requiring that contracts and all payments be made public as well
as rules stipulating that at least two National Hyrdocarbons
commissioners be present at meetings between regulators and
companies.
(Editing by Dave Graham and Jonathan Oatis)