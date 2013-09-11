Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto has proposed a tax overhaul that
raises income tax on higher earners, levies a charge on stock
market gains and scraps loopholes, one of the cornerstones of a
wider reform push to boost economic growth.
Pena Nieto has already proposed an energy reform aimed at
luring private investment into the oil, gas and electricity
sectors with profit-sharing contracts, as well as separate
proposals to boost bank lending and revamp the education sector.
Following is a list of recent stories:
FISCAL REFORM
> Gov't willing to revise plan amid resistance
> ANALYSIS-Diluted reform helps retail, no fix
> Left backing boosts plan chances, right wary
> INTERVIEW-Reform "credit positive"-Moody's
> INTERVIEW-S&P cautious on Mexico tax plan
> INTERVIEW-Fitch says tax plan credit neutral
> No food and medicine tax during term-Fin Min
> Mexico dilutes fiscal reform,dodges sales tax
> FACTBOX-Mexico proposes raising top tax rate
> Mexico proposes new tax regime for Pemex
> ANALYSIS-Mexico president's legacy at stake
> INTERVIEW-Mexico leftist vows to stop reforms
ENERGY REFORM
> INTERVIEW-Mexico to gradually cut Pemex tax
> INTERVIEW-Mexico to open new, mature fields
> Mexico opposition party proposes muted reform
> Mexico's Pemex to explore, exploit U.S. shale
> Pemex to pay exploration, drilling income tax
> Mexico proposes energy reform, some skeptical
> FACTBOX-Mexico government's energy reform
> Reform targets end of electricity monopoly
> EXCLUSIVE-No concessions in energy reform
> INTERVIEW-Reform to target deep water, shale
> INTERVIEW-Mexico ramping up Asia oil exports
> INTERVIEW-Mexico oil reform must lure capital
FINANCIAL REFORM
> Mexico presents bank reform to spur lending
> Mexico derivatives to face new regulation
> Political reform hits banking plan
> EXCLUSIVE-Bank reform to ease credit hurdles
TELECOM REFORM
> Mexico Senate OKs members of new regulator
> Mexico OKs reform in swipe at Slim, rivals
> America Movil sees impact from Telco reform
> INTERVIEW-Reform to loosen Slim's grip
> ANALYSIS-Slim Dutch woes test Europe appetite
> INTERVIEW-Telco reform opens door to all
> ANALYSIS-Reform pits America Movil v Televisa
> INTERVIEW-Game-changing telco reform coming
> Mexico planned reform shake-up threatens Slim
EDUCATION REFORM
> Gov't aims to take control of teacher pay
> Mexico Congress approves education reform
> Mexican teacher protests overshadow reforms
> Teachers trash party office in state capital
> Luxury villas: Mexico's jailed union boss
> Rags to riches to jail: Teacher union boss
> ANALYSIS-Education reform faces hurdles
ANALYSIS
> ANALYSIS-Reform seeks NAFTA-style boost
> COLUMN-World leaders who are leading: Bremmer
> ANALYSIS-Mexico to rewrite "sacred" text
> ANALYSIS-Mexico bets on reform to boost wages
> INSIGHT-Clouds gather over new oil dawn