MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico's government sees a revenue shortfall of 55.7 billion pesos ($4.36 billion) due to lawmakers' proposed changes to its plan to boost tax receipts, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

Lower House lawmakers on Wednesday proposed raising the planned top rate on a sliding scale to 35 percent for those who earn more than 3 million pesos ($233,100) a year, above the 32 percent that Pena Nieto had put forward.

The lawmakers also said they were against applying sale tax on rents, mortgages and property sales or on schooling costs, items that ruling party deputies had said the government was willing to review after a backlash.