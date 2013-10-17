By Luis Rojas
MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico's government expects
a revenue shortfall of 55.7 billion pesos ($4.36 billion) due to
proposed cuts to its tax reform, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray
said on Thursday.
Presented last month, President Enrique Pena Nieto's plan to
improve Mexico's weak tax receipts ran into opposition from
business groups and conservatives in Congress, prompting
lawmakers in the lower house to propose stripping divisive items
from the bill.
Among measures finance experts in the lower house of
Congress said should be removed from the initiative included the
application of a value added tax on rents, mortgages and
property sales as well as schooling costs.
Videgaray told reporters the finance ministry supported the
changes made to the bill, which he said would create a hole of
55.7 billion pesos in the government's projected revenues.
On Wednesday, the lower house finance committee approved the
revised bill, which now plans to levy a top income tax rate of
35 percent for those earning more than 3 million pesos
($233,100) a year. Previously, the top rate was due to be capped
at 32 percent for people earning 500,000 pesos annually and
above.
Lawmakers say Congress may raise its forecast for 2014 oil
revenues to help make up the shortfall on the bill.
Mexico relies on revenues from state oil monopoly Pemex to
generate about a third of federal tax receipts, and the 2014
budget had projected an average oil price of $81 per barrel.
Lawmakers in the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party,
or PRI, have said Congress could ratchet up the estimate for
next year to $86 per barrel, the benchmark for this year.
The full lower house is expected to back the tax bill later
on Wednesday, passing it to the Senate, which is scheduled to
approve the reform by the start of November. The bill is tied to
the 2014 budget, which must be signed off by mid-November.
Altogether, Pena Nieto's tax reform was intended to raise
around $35 billion in new revenue over the next five years, or
about 2.9 percent of Mexican gross domestic product (GDP).
Videgaray said the cuts to the tax reform meant it would
only improve Mexico's tax take by about 1 percentage point of
GDP in 2014, 0.4 points fewer than originally planned.
But it would still yield an additional 2.8 percent of GDP by
the time Pena Nieto leaves office in 2018, the minister added.