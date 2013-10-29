MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Two Mexican Senate
committees approved a package of measures on Tuesday aimed at
boosting Mexico's weak tax take, sending the fiscal bill
unchanged to the Senate floor for a full vote later in the day.
A key plank of President Enrique Pena Nieto's reforms, the
bill was approved by lower house lawmakers earlier this month
after they revised it to cut plans to apply sales tax to rents,
mortgages, property sales and school fees.
The lower house also raised the top income tax rate to 35
percent from 30 percent and added a 5 percent levy on junk food
at the last minute.
Though the Senate bodies, which included the finance
committee, made no changes to the bill, it will carry a number
of reservations that could lead to modifications on the floor.
Any changes would mean sending it back to the lower house to
be approved again, and Congress is due to approve the bill by
the end of this month.
Opposition conservatives have fought against much of the
bill and are pushing hard to strip out a measure to raise the
value-added tax (VAT) rate for border states to 16 percent.
At present, the states bordering the United States enjoy a
lower VAT rate of 11 percent to encourage business.
The lower house changes to the tax plan in mid-October
created a shortfall in the budget plan for next year, prompting
lawmakers to raise the government's oil revenue estimate and
make other alterations to close the funding gap.
The tax bill is tied to the 2014 budget, which must be
approved by mid-November. It is one of the cornerstones of a
reform drive spanning energy to telecommunications that Pena
Nieto hopes will boost growth in Latin America's No.2 economy.
The last major reform pending in Congress is the president's
planned overhaul of the state-controlled energy sector, which
the government hopes will attract investment, help stem a slide
in oil output, and power economic growth.
Pena Nieto proposed an energy revamp in August that would
loosen the grip on the sector of state oil monopoly Pemex and
offer private companies profit-sharing contracts.
If approved as presented, this would mark the largest
opening of the energy sector to the private sector in decades.
However, the reform has stopped short of offering
production-sharing contracts or concessions that oil majors had
been hoping for, and many viewed it as cautious. Some lawmakers
believe the plan could still be amended to attract more
investment.