By Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Oct 30 The Mexican government's tax
reform looked likely to pass the Senate without major changes
after the main opposition party refused to continue debating the
bill on Wednesday, arguing its concerns were being ignored.
The conservative National Action Party's (PAN) decision to
abandon the debate should pave the way for many proposed
amendments to the bill to be voted down, but also risks creating
trouble for the government over energy reform.
Late on Tuesday, the Senate gave general approval to the
fiscal bill, a cornerstone of President Enrique Pena Nieto's
reform agenda, setting aside scores of divisive sections to be
processed later by lawmakers.
As the Senate began to work through the reservations, voting
suggested Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)
had persuaded enough opposition lawmakers to join its side to
enable it to defeat major changes to the legislation.
Discussions in the Senate broke down after the PRI defeated
amendments that would have overturned a plan to increase the
value-added tax in border states to the standard 16 percent from
the current reduced rate of 11 percent.
The PAN had lobbied hard to quash the VAT change. After that
failed, PAN Senate leader Jorge Luis Preciado called his party
out of the chamber arguing its efforts to amend the bill were
pointless because voting had been pre-arranged.
After party talks later on Wednesday, Preciado said the PAN
would not return to the Senate to debate the bill, leaving it to
the PRI and the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD)
to pass the legislation.
The PRI and other parties are expected to return to the
Senate to vote the on remaining reservations later on Wednesday.
The PRI is eager to prevent clashes with the conservative
PAN because Pena Nieto's party is counting on PAN support for
his plans to open up the state-run oil industry in coming weeks.
But the PRI also wants to avoid major changes to the tax
bill because amendments made in the Senate would mean sending it
back to the lower house of Congress.
To placate the PAN, the PRI may have to agree to a more
liberal oil industry reform than the government has envisaged.
Pena Nieto wants to attract oil majors to Mexico via
profit-sharing contracts, but the PAN is likely to push for at
least production-sharing schemes or even concessions.
That could put Pena Nieto under attack from leftists who
accuse the government of wanting to sell out Mexico's oil wealth
to foreigners and could mobilize large protests.
The PAN may also push the PRI for a more radical electoral
reform aimed at weakening the PRI's hold on power in Mexico.
HIGHER TAXES ON THE RICH
The tax bill, which increases income tax rates for the
wealthy and slaps levies on sugary drinks and junk food as well
as a charge on stock market gains, seeks to raise total tax
revenues by nearly 3 percent of economic output by 2018.
The tax overhaul is a part of a series of reforms that Pena
Nieto hopes will strengthen the economy and help boost a growth
rate that has lagged that of other major emerging markets.
Earlier this month, the lower house watered down the tax
bill, throwing out some measures including plans to apply sales
tax to rents, mortgages, property transactions and school fees.
At the same time, the PRI, supported by the PRD, modified
the fiscal reform to lift top income tax rates, pushing more of
the burden onto the richest section of society.
Roughly half of Mexico lives in poverty, while much of its
wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few powerful families
like that of billionaire telecoms mogul Carlos Slim.
The top rate of income tax in Latin America's no. 2 economy
is currently 30 percent, but the reform sets out a sliding scale
of higher rates capped at 35 percent for those earning more than
3 million pesos ($233,000) a year.
Senate lawmakers are still considering a proposal to raise a
planned levy on junk food from 5 percent to 8 percent.
Changes to the tax bill in the lower house in mid-October
created a shortfall in the budget plan for next year.
That prompted lawmakers to raise the government's oil
revenue estimate and make other changes to close the gap. These
are due to be voted by the Senate by Oct. 31. The tax bill is
tied to the budget, which must be approved by mid-November.