By Michael O'Boyle, Miguel Gutierrez and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexico's Senate on Wednesday
was close to passing a package of measures to bolster the
country's weak tax revenues, including higher taxes for the
rich, levies on sugary drinks and junk food, as well as a charge
on stock market gains.
After giving general approval to the fiscal bill late on
Tuesday, the Senate must still vote on divisive sections that
lawmakers want to repeal or amend, a process which has been held
up by opposition from conservatives.
On Wednesday evening, leftist opposition lawmakers said they
had agreed to changes that would further lower the bill's
overall tax take and require the reform to be sent back to the
lower house for final approval ahead of an end-of-Thursday
deadline.
The fiscal reform is one the main planks of President
Enrique Pena Nieto's economic agenda, and although it will not
raise as much new revenue as had originally been hoped, it has
prompted vigorous attacks from opponents and lobbyists.
Disputes over the bill, which aims to introduce a new top
income tax rate of 35 percent, risk complicating negotiations
over other reforms sought by the Revolutionary Institutional
Party, which lacks a majority in Congress.
At the center of the president's reform ambitions is his
proposal to open up the state-run oil industry to more private
capital. On this front, the PRI is banking on assistance from
the conservative National Action Party, or PAN.
But the PAN has been at loggerheads with the PRI over the
fiscal reform, forcing the PRI to work with the leftist Party of
the Democratic Revolution (PRD) to improve the tax take. The
PRD, by contrast, is against Pena Nieto's energy reform.
The PAN walked away from the Senate debate on proposed
amendments to the fiscal bill early on Wednesday after accusing
the PRI of not taking its concerns seriously.
The PAN was upset when it failed to stop the standard rate
of value added-tax of 16 percent from being extended to border
states that now pay an 11 percent rate, and has said it will not
return to debate the proposed amendments.
Senators took up discussion of the bill again on Wednesday
evening, with lawmakers expecting a speedy vote on the reform
that will boost Mexico's tax receipts by less than the
previously estimated 2.7 percent of economic output by 2018.
Senators said they did not yet have an estimate for the
impact the agreed-to changes would have on overall tax receipts.
"Without a doubt it's a decrease in revenues that will mean
a decrease in spending," said PRD Senator Armando Rios Piter,
who negotiated changes to the bill with the PRI.
OIL REFORM
Once the fiscal reform is passed, Congress will set about
approving Pena Nieto's energy overhaul, which aims to lure
private capital with profit-sharing contracts.
But the PAN feels Pena Nieto's model does not go far enough
to attract major investment, and lawmakers in the party have
pledged to pressure the PRI into providing greater incentives to
oil companies, such as production sharing contracts.
That could put the president under attack from leftists who
accuse the government of wanting to sell out Mexico's oil wealth
to foreigners and could mobilize large protests.
The PAN may also push the PRI for a more radical electoral
reform aimed at weakening the PRI's hold on power in Mexico.
The tax overhaul is a part of a series of reforms that Pena
Nieto hopes will strengthen the economy and help boost a growth
rate that has lagged that of other major emerging markets.
Earlier this month, the lower house watered down the tax
bill, throwing out some measures including plans to apply the
sales tax to rents, mortgages, property transactions and school
fees.
At the same time, the PRI, supported by the PRD, modified
the fiscal reform to lift top income tax rates, pushing more of
the burden onto the richest section of society.
Roughly half of Mexico lives in poverty, while much of its
wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few powerful families
like that of billionaire telecoms mogul Carlos Slim.
The top rate of income tax in Latin America's No. 2 economy
is currently 30 percent, but the reform sets out a sliding scale
of higher rates capped at 35 percent for those earning more than
3 million pesos ($233,000) a year.
PRD senators said they had agreed with the PRI to keep the
income tax rate for those who earn between 500,000 pesos and
750,000 pesos at 30 percent, versus a proposed 31 percent.
They also agreed to raise a planned levy on junk food from 5
percent to 8 percent, and increase the percentage of workers'
benefits that companies can deduct from their total tax bill.
Changes to the reform require the bill to be sent back to
the lower house of Congress.
Changes to the tax bill in the lower house in mid-October
created a shortfall in the budget plan for next year.
That prompted lawmakers to raise the government's oil
revenue estimate and make other changes to close the gap. These
are due to be voted by the Senate by Oct. 31. The tax bill is
tied to the budget, which must be approved by mid-November.