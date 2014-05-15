MEXICO CITY May 14 Mexico's Senate voted to
approve a political reform on Wednesday, helping clear the way
for other pending measures, including eagerly-anticipated energy
laws to implement a sector overhaul passed late last year.
The reform, which would allow lawmakers to serve consecutive
terms in office and sets new rules for coalition governments,
was approved by a vote of 113 to 7.
The bill now faces a vote in the lower chamber, where
approval is also expected in the next couple of days.
Mexico's conservative National Action Party, or PAN, had
demanded passage of the political reform before it would
consider the energy measures, which the party also favors.
Lawmakers face a legislative logjam that includes so-called
secondary laws designed to flesh out the constitutional reforms
passed last year to overhaul both energy and telecoms sectors.
Congressional leaders are expected to convene special
sessions to consider the pending measures for both sectors next
month, but have yet to set dates.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)