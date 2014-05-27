MEXICO CITY May 27 Mexican congressional
committees will start putting the final touches this week on
legislation needed to implement a major overhaul of the
country's energy sector, as President Enrique Pena Nieto seeks
to put the centerpiece of his economic reform drive in place.
Congress passed the basic legislation last year to open up
the oil and gas industry and end the 75-year-old stranglehold
that state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has held over
the sector. But it must still approve so-called secondary laws
to implement those changes.
The Senate said select committees would begin preliminary
meetings on Thursday on the reform laws, which are aimed at
generating billions of dollars worth of private investment in
Mexico.
Oil majors like BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell
will be closely watching for any surprises in the meetings, in
the world's 10th biggest producer of crude.
According to a calendar agreed by the Senate, its committees
will debate and vote on some of the rules related to
hydrocarbons, mining and foreign investment on June 6 and 7.
Senate committees will also deal with rules on electricity,
water and geothermal energy on June 9, and rules governing
regulation on June 16 and 17.
Separately, the lower house of Congress will hold special
sessions from May 29 to June 19 to debate and vote on the energy
reform rules.
Lawmakers are then set to call an extraordinary session of
Congress to vote on the secondary laws, which the government
hopes will be approved by the end of June.
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party lacks an
outright majority in Congress. It is relying on support from the
conservative National Action Party to see through the energy
reform.
Lazaro Cardenas, who served as president of Mexico from 1934
to 1940, nationalized the country's petroleum reserves and
expropriated the equipment of the foreign oil companies in 1938.
Cardenas also founded Pemex in a move that would later serve as
a model for other countries seeking control over their oil and
natural gas resources.
