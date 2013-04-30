By Miguel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY, April 30Mexico's Congress on
Tuesday gave overwhelming final approval to an expansive
overhaul of the telecommunications sector, which aims to boost
competition in the industry and tame the likes of billionaire
Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.
The bill encourages more foreign investment in the telecoms
industry and gives regulators the power to stop companies from
controlling more than 50 percent of the market, a measure aimed
directly at telecoms tycoon Slim and Televisa
.
But forced asset sales will not be automatic if companies
are declared dominant by the competition regulator.
The telecoms overhaul is part of President Enrique Pena
Nieto's wider economic reform agenda. He is set to present major
tax and energy sector revamps later this year, though the
Mexican leader must first settle a political spat with the main
opposition parties.
Slim's phone company, America Movil, controls some 80
percent of the fixed line business in Mexico and about 70
percent of its mobile market. Televisa has more than 60 percent
of the TV market.
The legislation mandates the creation of a new regulator
known as Ifetel to oversee the telecoms market. It also outlines
the shape of a new federal competition commission, which will
regulate all other areas.
Companies that are fined or told to sell off assets by the
new federal competition commission would have the right to lodge
appeals to suspend these decisions, a tactic companies have used
to fight competition rulings.
However, Televisa and America Movil will be subject to
Ifetel, not the federal competition commission, hampering any
efforts to contest regulatory rulings.
The measure, which was first presented by Pena Nieto last
month, won nearly unanimous approval from the Senate, with 108
votes in favor and three against.
Uncertainty over the final details of the bill has been
dragging on the share prices of America Movil and Televisa.