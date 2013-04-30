MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexico's Congress on
Tuesday gave final approval to an expansive overhaul of the
telecommunications sector, which aims to boost competition in
the industry and tame the likes of billionaire Carlos Slim and
broadcaster Televisa.
The bill encourages more foreign investment in the
telecoms industry and gives regulators the power to stop
companies from controlling more than 50 percent of the market, a
measure aimed directly at telecoms giant Slim and
Televisa.
The telecoms overhaul is part of President Enrique Pena
Nieto's wider economic reform agenda. He is set to present major
tax and energy sector revamps later this year.